VP Mike Pence brings his 'Faith in America' tour to Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Just days after President Donald Trump was in Tampa Bay for a campaign fundraiser, Vice President Mike Pence was in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday.

The vice president was at a church in Seminole before heading to Clearwater Beach for a rally as part of his "Faith in America" tour.

Air Force Two touched down at Tampa International Airport a little before noon.

Pence was wearing a face covering and bumped elbows with those greeting him on the tarmac.

The vice president’s first stop was a woman’s healthcare clinic where they promote abortion alternatives.

From there, he traveled to the Starkey Road Baptist Church in Seminole, where a small group of supporters and detractors had lined the roadway.

Inside, Pence touted the administration’s conservative judicial appointments and right to life policies.

“And I promise you this President and I will stand for life. We’ll stand with women in crisis pregnancies. And we’ll continue to deliver on the promises we’ve made,” Pence said.

From Seminole, the vice president’s motorcade headed west to the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa for a political rally.

He trashed Trump’s opponent Joe Biden, and again appealed to Florida’s religious base. Pence cited Trump administration policies which he said were aimed at protecting the sanctity of life, religious freedom and the American family.

“This President has stood for the religious freedom of every American of every faith – every day we’ve been in office,” he said.

The vice president took a decidedly political tone at times, telling his crowd of supporters that if Biden were to become president, his administration would undo many of the policies enacted under the Trump administration.

For its part, Biden’s campaign released a statement criticizing Pence’s appearance.

"Floridians do not need another photo-op from Vice President Pence, especially with the risk of another visit that fails to meet public health guidelines to keep Floridians safe," the statement read. "The state continues to see some of the highest number of cases in the nation right now and that is in large part due to Donald Trump’s failures."

Pence also talked about jobs, re-opening schools, and progress made in battling COVID-19 – including more testing, therapeutics and advances toward finding a vaccine.

