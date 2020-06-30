x
politics

What Florida laws go into effect July 1, 2020?

From teacher pay to bear hunting and elder abuse to student-athletes, here are all the laws going into place July 1 in Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —

Although we might be in the middle of a pandemic that's not stopping Florida politicians from passing a lot of new laws and most of them go into effect today.

 HB 43- Jordan's Law

  • Signed by Governor DeSantis
  • Lowers the number of cases a welfare worker can have at a time. That way each child can get more attention. It also lets caseworkers and law enforcement share data. 

 HB 641- Teacher Pay

  • Signed by Governor DeSantis
  • Sets aside $400 million for educators. Full time teachers will now start out making $47,500 a year.

 HB 7067- School Choice

  • Signed by Governor DeSantis
  • Lets more people apply for state scholarships like the Family Empowerment Program and the Florida Tax Credit Program.

 CS/HB 7011- Student Athletes

  • Signed by Governor DeSantis
  • High Schools now to need monitor student athletes' heat stress and make sure an AED is at all games.

 CS/HB 327- Illegal Taking, Possession and Sale of Bears

  • Signed by Governor DeSantis
  • It's now a first-degree misdemeanor to kill a bear out of season.

 SB 1084- Emotional Support Animals

  • Signed by Governor DeSantis
  • Property owners can now ask you for written proof of an emotional support animals certification.

HB 1213- Holocaust Education

  • Signed by Governor DeSantis
  • There is now a set standard for what kids learn about the Holocaust in schools.

 SB 400- Elder Abuse Fatality Review Teams

  • Signed by Governor DeSantis
  • There will now be teams to investigate deadly elder abuse cases.
  • 10 Investigates found what a legal expert described as a loophole in Florida law. And, that loophole may have put your loved ones at risk. Now, it's being closed.

CS/CS/HB 1259- Incarcerated Pregnant Women

  • Signed by Governor DeSantis

CS/CS/HB 971- Electric Bikes

  • Signed by Governor DeSantis

CS/HB 177- Drug Repository Program

  • Signed by Governor DeSantis

SB 172- Florida Drug and Cosmetic Act

  • Awaiting Governor's signature

CS/CS/SB 70- Public School Alert Systems

  • Awaiting Governor's signature

CS/CS/CS/SB 664- E-Verify

  • Awaiting Governor's signature

CS/CS/SB 404- Parental Consent

  • Awaiting Governor's signature

CS/HB 659- Drones

  • Awaiting Governor's signature