What Florida laws go into effect July 1, 2020?

Although we might be in the middle of a pandemic that's not stopping Florida politicians from passing a lot of new laws and most of them go into effect today.
- Lowers the number of cases a welfare worker can have at a time. That way each child can get more attention. It also lets caseworkers and law enforcement share data.
- Sets aside $400 million for educators. Full time teachers will now start out making $47,500 a year.
- Lets more people apply for state scholarships like the Family Empowerment Program and the Florida Tax Credit Program.
- High Schools now to need monitor student athletes' heat stress and make sure an AED is at all games.
- It's now a first-degree misdemeanor to kill a bear out of season.
- Property owners can now ask you for written proof of an emotional support animals certification.
- There is now a set standard for what kids learn about the Holocaust in schools.
- There will now be teams to investigate deadly elder abuse cases.
- 10 Investigates found what a legal expert described as a loophole in Florida law. And, that loophole may have put your loved ones at risk. Now, it's being closed.
