The U.S. Representative for the Space Coast, Ron DeSantis, has won the Republican nomination in the race to be Florida’s next governor.

The 39-year-old decorated Iraq War veteran has been endorsed by President Donald Trump and is a regular contributor on Fox News.

DeSantis has pushed for lower taxes, less government bureaucracy, school choice and infrastructure improvements across the state.

He opposes offshore drilling in Florida.

The president tweeted his congratulations to De Santis.

"Such a fantastic win for Ron DeSantis and the people of the Great State of Florida. Ron will be a fantastic Governor. On to November!"

The last four polls showed DeSantis ahead of his fellow candidate, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, by 2-20 percentage points. The most recent poll closed the gap between them, but DeSantis was ahead with 40 percent surveyed saying they’d vote for him.

DeSantis faces off against Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum in the Nov. 6 general election.

