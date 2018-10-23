Building the reservoir to cut Lake Okeechobee discharges could become a federal law Tuesday afternoon.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to sign the federal Water Resources Development Act, a nationwide list of water projects that included the reservoir south of Lake O, at 3 p.m., according to a schedule released by the White House.

The law authorizes but doesn't allocate money for the feds to pay their half of the $1.6 billion Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir.

The appropriation process could take a couple of years to get money rolling.

Bright-colored toxic blue-green algae swirls around the Central Marine boat basin on Monday, August 8, 2018, in Stuart.

In late spring 2017, the Florida Legislature approved, and Gov. Rick Scott signed into law, both the proposal to build the reservoir and a mechanism to pay for it.

With "consistent funding," designing and building the 16,600-acre project will take nine to 10 years, said South Florida Water Management District spokesman Randy Smith.

The water management district's preliminary design for the project includes a:

23-foot-deep, 10,100-acre reservoir to store up to 78.2 billion gallons of excess lake water

6,500-acre man-made marsh to clean the water before it's sent south to Everglades National Park and Florida Bay

The reservoir project is expected, when used in conjunction with other existing and planned projects, to reduce the number of damaging discharges from Lake Okeechobee to the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee rivers by 63 percent.

It also will send an average of about 120.6 billion gallons of clean water south to the thirsty Everglades and Florida Bay.

The U.S. Senate approved the bill earlier this month.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved the bill twice: its own version June 6 with a "placeholder" for the reservoir project and Sept. 13, as the bill stalled in the Senate, a compromise version worked out to jibe with the expected Senate version.

In a tweet the evening before the Senate vote, the president called on Congress to "follow through on the Government’s plan on the Everglades Reservoir."

