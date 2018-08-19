SARASOTA, Fla.-- Red tide continues to take its toll on Florida's gulf coast.

First, it took its toll on marine life, then tourism and businesses along the beaches. Now, the businesses further inland are suffering too. Most people in business in the area said they’re worried red tide will be around for a while and will continue to wash away profits.

Ken O’Connor at The Freedom Boat Club at Marina Jack in Sarasota said he’s seen the impact. On weekends the business typically sees around 70 reservations, but since the red tide, it’s down to around seven to 10.

“Red Tide! It’s really been killing us here,” O’Connor said.

Next to the boat club is Le Barge Tropical Cruises. Its sunset and dolphin sightseeing trips have been docked most days since red tide washed up.

“Out of nowhere, it was very noticeable in the water. People stopped calling, reservations started getting canceled. It’s been this way for three weeks now,” said Adam Stoneking, the General Manager at Le Barge Tropical Cruises.

"When customers call their first questions are: 'How bad is it and will it affect their health?'" Stoneking said.

Le Barge’s usual 20 cruises a week are down to a handful. The company needs at least 10 customers to make a trip.

Stoneking said most days those customers are a struggle to find, but the maintenance and repair bills never stop.

#Sunset and sightseeing charter boat @LeBargeCruises from @MarinaJacks says #RedTide has killed 70% of their business. Handful of cruises a week, struggle to get the minimum 10 needed to head out @MoteMarineLab @MyFWC @CityofSarasota pic.twitter.com/L3lnnyqH38 — Isabel Mascareñas (@IMascarenas) August 19, 2018

Instead of laying off employees, Stoneking cut back hours. He said employees typically work 40 hours a week, but that has mostly been cut in half.

O’Connor told the same story.

“My hours cut 10 a week usually work 30, down to 20. Tips have been the biggest problem. Without anyone going out we’re not bringing in tips. It’s really hurting all of us here,” O’Connor said. “If it doesn’t go away anytime soon I’ll be looking for a second job to help support myself.”

The state is offering emergency funding for businesses impacted by red tide. A business owner can take out a low-interest loan of up to $50,000 to help get it through the red tide bloom and recover some of its losses.

