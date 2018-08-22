Mote Marine Laboratory recovered a dead dolphin on Tuesday, the 16th corpse to be recovered off the state's coasts since the red tide crisis began.

The most recent dolphin was found on Manasota Key.

Mote has recovered 13 dolphins, while the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has recovered three others.

