FWC: Red tide still persists along Florida Gulf Coast

While conditions have improved since last month, the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 112 samples along Tampa Bay area beaches.

Editor's note: The video above is from Aug. 18.

Red tide continues to persist along Florida's Gulf Coast, the Florida Fish and Wild Life Conservation Commission says.

While conditions have improved since last month, the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 112 samples along Tampa Bay area beaches.

Bloom concentrations were observed in 41 samples - 20 from Sarasota County, seven from Pinellas County, two in Pasco County and one from Manatee County.

Background to high concentrations of red tide were found in and offshore Pinellas County. Background to high concentrations were also found in Sarasota County. Background to medium concentrations were found in Manatee County.

Fish kills linked to red tide are still being reported in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties. Respiratory irritation was reported in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties as well. For more details on fish kills in the area, click here.