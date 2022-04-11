Red tide detected in Sarasota County beaches

There have also been reports of fish kill suspected to be related to red tide in Sarasota County.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — It seems like the woes of red tide are back as samples have detected the pesky algae bloom along some Sarasota County beaches, in addition to lower southwest Florida beaches.

In the last week, red tide, or Karenia brevis, was found in 50 samples taken in southwest Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Bloom concentrations were present in 15 samples, including seven in Sarasota County.

In addition, the harmful algal blooms were observed at background to low concentration levels offshore of Hillsborough county, background concentrations in Manatee County and high concentrations in and offshore of Sarasota County.

FWC's red tide map shows the presence of red tide mostly in south Sarasota County into Charlotte County.

There have also been reports of fish kill received over the last week in Sarasota County, the FWC reports. It could be linked to red tide. Reports of respiratory irritation have also been noted and could be related to red tide.

Background concentration levels indicate the algae bloom should have no impact on the public. Anywhere between very low and high concentration levels can affect respiratory irritation, shellfish harvesting and possible fish kill.

Earlier this week, Sarasota County implemented red tide warnings at multiple beaches including at Venice Beach, Service Club Park, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach, Caspersen Beach, Manasota Key and Blind Pass.

Sarasota Department of Health officials recommend that people who are sensitive to red tide or experiencing symptoms avoid the beach or go into an air-conditioned space.

Red tide is one of the water's deadliest enemies, and it occurs nearly every summer along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Some years, however, it's worse than others. If you need to submit a fish kill report, click here.