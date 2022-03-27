Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old boy last seen in Putnam County

Jose Lara was wearing a blue shirt and blue pants, police say.

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — Have you seen Jose Lara?

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for the 1-year-old boy last seen Sunday near the 2900 block of South Highway 17 in Crescent City, Florida.

Jose is described as 3 feet tall, about 30 pounds, with black hair and dark black-colored eyes. The child was wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and blue shoes at the time of his disappearance.