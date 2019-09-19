ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for 12-year-old who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Altamonte Springs police say Lisa "Alana" Pearce was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday. When her mother returned home 20 minutes later, she noticed Pearce was not home and the back door was open.

Pearce's family searched the surrounding area and places where Pearce frequents, but didn't find her. Her mother said this is unusual behavior for her daughter.

Police said Pearce is 5'5" tall, about 125 pounds with dark red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt with rainbow hearts, black jeans and a Vans backpack, which had a rainbow pattern and kittens on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 407-339-2441.

