OAKLAND PARK, Fla. — A toddler was found dead in a van outside a Florida daycare, CBS Miami reports.

It happened Monday afternoon in the area of NW 21st Avenue and 35th Street in Broward County's Oakland Park.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said it got a call at 3:20 p.m. that a daycare employee had found the child's body inside the van at Ceressa's Day Care and Preschool in Oakland Park, Florida, according to the Miami Herald.

CBS Miami, citing the local fire rescue, says a 2-year-old was locked in a van. A yellow tarp appeared draped over one side of the van.

It's not yet known how long the van with the child inside had been parked at the daycare, CBS Miami reports.

BSO spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said what happened after the van arrived at the daycare is under investigation, NBC Miami reported.

"We don't know why the boy remained inside the vehicle, but evidently he ultimately succumbed to the environment in which he remained inside that van," Concepcion said.

The Sheriff's Office identified the boy as 2-year-old Noah Sneed.

The Associated Press reports temperatures reached 90 degrees in the area today.

