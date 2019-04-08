DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A child drowned at a wave pool Saturday in Daytona Beach, according to CBS affiliate-WKMG.
WKMG reports the 5-year-old was swimming with his family at Daytona Lagoon.
Lifeguards gave the boy CPR just before 1 p.m. and then he was rushed to the hospital, according to WKMG.
Reports from WKMG said he wasn’t wearing a lifejacket because he was in an area where they aren’t required.
