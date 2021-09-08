Nearly 8-foot long alligator found in Miami-Dade neighborhood storm drain

It's something you would only see in Florida.

WESTCHESTER, Fla. — Editor's note: The image above is a stock photo.

A massive alligator became the newest member of a South Florida neighborhood after it got stuck in a storm drain.

WPLG reports that the sighting of the nearly 8-foot reptile had people living in a Miami-Dade neighborhood taking pictures and recording videos, hoping that it would eventually be able to free itself.

Lot of action in #Westchester today while crews are trying to pull this alligator out of a storm drain that’s been stuck here since Friday - tow truck just got here to try to force it out @nbc6 #Florida pic.twitter.com/7Ho6S96Kjs — Julie Leonardi (@JulieLeonardiTV) September 7, 2021

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) responded to the area where the alligator was stuck. It's believed that the enormous creature was in the drain for at least a couple of days, NBC 6 reports.

The news station adds that a tow truck and a Miami-Dade Water and Sewer truck were at the scene to try to help free the alligator.

“We called public works and they used some water pumps to push water through the storm drain,” FWC Officer Ron Washington told WPLG.

“It went to the positive outflow into the canal and eventually the gator did swim back into the canal.”