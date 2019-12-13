OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The 15-year-old was found safe Thursday night. The Florida Amber Alert has been canceled.
Original Story:
A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Kamelia Isaac was last seen in Osceola County wearing black jeans, a black shirt and an indigo jacket.
She is described as white/Hispanic. She is 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Authorities say she has a mole on her lower lip.
She's from Kissimmee, Florida. If you know where she is, please call 911.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
