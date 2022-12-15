Arrest made in case of 'Baby June,' who was found dead 4 years ago in ocean: reports

The newborn was believed to have been less than 2 weeks old when she was found naked and floating in the Atlantic Ocean about 75-100 feet from shore.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the case of an unidentified baby found dead floating in 2018 in the Boynton Beach Inlet, according to multiple reports.

On June 1, 2018, the infant was discovered by an off-duty firefighter who believed she was a doll. The case involving the infant, dubbed "Baby June," and who might have killed her remained unknown for more than four years.

West Palm Beach's WPTV-TV reports that the mother of the child has been arrested, but no additional information details about the arrest were released. It also reports that a DNA profile from "Baby June" was submitted to a DNA database to search for anyone related to the infant.

"Baby June" was believed to have been less than 2 weeks old when she was found naked and floating in the Atlantic Ocean about 75-100 feet from shore.

“It’s gut-wrenching and we hate seeing it and we really desperately want to get to the bottom of what happened,” Capt. Steven Strivelli said at the time.

CBS Miami reported that it was not clear how the infant ended up in the water, but her death was ruled a homicide.

"Investigators believe the baby's mother gave birth in a hospital sometime around Memorial Day in 2018 due to a prick on her heel, which is commonly done for a blood test," the outlet reported.

"Police said the genomic ancestry of the baby was 50 percent Central Asian and 50 percent African ancestry. Police said that's an unusual split and most often a person with this 50-50 split would be found in areas like Barbados, Trinidad or Jamaica or from these areas originally."