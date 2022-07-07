Beach-goers to attempt to break skinny dipping record at Treasure Coast nude beach

This skinny dipping event is held every July at the end of Nude Recreation Week.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Anyone looking for a great excuse to get rid of harsh tan lines — boy, is there an event for you!

Treasure Coast Naturists are planning to break a record for people simultaneously skinny dipping at an annual skinny dip event Sunday at Blind Creek Beach. Beach-goers are planning on jumping in the water at noon.

"Let's see if we can beat [last] year's count of 431 people simultaneously skinny dipping at our beautiful beach!" organization leaders wrote on its website.

There will also be a drum circle at 2 p.m. to look forward to.

According to CBS 12, the event is held every July at the end of Nude Recreation Week.

"We will take you to within 200’ of the beach, so it’s just a short walk to the water and lots of friendly nudists to welcome us," event leaders explain in a posting of the event.

There will be a bus leaving from Lake Como Resort at 7 a.m. for people to ride on. The bus will return back to the same pick up location at around 10 p.m. Tickets are $40.

Now some of you may be asking, there are nude beaches in Florida? To answer in short — yes, there are quite a few actually.

Here's a breakdown of some beaches around the area where you can wear your birthday suit.

Blind Creek Beach

This beach is located on Hutchinson Island, in an area known as "Florida's Treasure Coast."

The beach is said to be secluded with large areas of the beach undeveloped.

"Because it is relatively out of the way and uncrowded, this beach has a long history of being used as an unofficial clothing-optional beach," the Florida Guidebook explains.

After a vote from the local St. Lucie County commission in 2020, the beach was officially designated as a clothing-optional beach — covering approximately 36 acres out of the 408-acre park.

Haulover Beach Park

According to the Florida Guidebook, this beach has to be the most family nude beach in the Sunshine State.

Haulover Beach is reportedly one of the only officially-recognized beaches in Florida allowing nude guests.

Located off of Miami Beach, the clothing-optional section is on the northern third of the beach, between lifeguard towers 12 and 16.

South Beach

While Miami Beach's South Beach is not officially deemed a nude beach — people seeing some nudity is reportedly not uncommon around Lummus Park.

Florida Guidebook explains the beaches around the area receive a large number of both European and South American visitors who often "wear very revealing bathing suits and sometimes sunbathe topless..."