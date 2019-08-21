FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fire rescue crews say a boy's foot injury was caused by a shark bite.
CBS Miami said the boy was on vacation at the Ritz Carlton Hotel along North Fort Lauderdale Beach. The outlet said the boy got a minor abrasion and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.
The South Florida Sun-Sentinel said the boy is 12 and is from Canada.
NBC 6 in South Florida said fire rescue crews think the shark was a "very small shark" because of the bite marks it left.
