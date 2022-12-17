Man rescued after truck crashes off bridge, plunges into Florida river

The driver was transported to the hospital, the Fort Myers Fire Department reports.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Drivers on a southwest Florida bridge were met with a major shutdown after a car left the roadway and into the river Saturday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., first responders from Fort Myers Fire Department were dispatched to the Caloosahatchee Bridge for a car that veered off the southbound lanes, went over the barrier and into the river, the fire department said in a Facebook post.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office and Fort Myers police officers also responded to find the submerged car, according to authorities.

Footage released by the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows the moment the truck crashes off the bridge. Later, deputies were seen performing CPR on the man who was inside. He was transported to a nearby hospital, the fire department reports.

At this time, the driver's condition is unknown. Police were not sure what caused the car to leave the bridge, WINK-TV news reports.