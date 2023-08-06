Citizens Property Insurance proposes rate changes at public hearing

If approved, rates could go up anywhere from 7.7% to 24.2%, depending on the policy.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Floridians are dealing with the ongoing issues with the property insurance crisis, the state-backed "last resort" home insurance option is looking for approval to increase how much people will need to pay for coverage.

On Thursday, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation will be before the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) for a public rate hearing. During this meeting, which begins at 3 p.m. in Tallahassee, the public will be able to express their concerns and give feedback to the OIR and Citizens. Those not able to make it in person to the meeting have the option to register online.

According to the hearing agenda, Citizens is proposing more than a dozen rate changes for its various policies. Those range from a rate increase of 7.7% to 24.2%. If those rate changes are approved, they would take effect on Nov. 1 for new and renewed policies.

Citizens is supposed to be a last resort option for home insurance. But it's been one many Floridians have turned to since last hurricane season.

Days before this year's hurricane season began, insurance experts were urging Floridians to financially prepare, while understanding that many people don't have a lot of options.

“It’s a very difficult situation, we understand it. Unfortunately, we’re not seeing any relief in the near future for Florida homeowners,” Mark Friedlander with the Insurance Information Institute said in a recent interview. “While there's been a lot of reforms put in place in recent months, passed by the state legislature, all very positive actions taken by the legislature, it takes time for those reforms to show positive trends in the marketplace."

In the meantime, the state-backed Citizens is approaching a record number of policyholders, which Friedlander says indicates people are having trouble simply finding coverage.

And costs will likely only go up from here. June 1 marked a reinsurance renewal period for many insurers, and experts anticipated spiking costs for companies that will then be handed down to consumers, such as the rate hikes proposed by Citizens.