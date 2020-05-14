The Florida Forestry Service said there are multiple brush fires burning about 4,000 acres in Collier County.

NAPLES, Fla. — Wildfires burning in Southwest Florida are pushing people out of their homes and causing a major interstate to shut down.

The Florida Forestry Service said there are multiple brush fires burning on about 4,000 acres in Collier County. Firefighters said one of the fires is burning close to where 30 homes are located.

The fires also shut down a tolled portion of I-75 in the area known as Alligator Alley.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said two of the fires in Collier County were zero percent contained Thursday.

The Florida Forest Service reported that already in 2020, the state has seen 1,186 wildfires.

Just last week wildfires raged in the Panhandle and forced more than 1,000 people to evacuate their homes.

The current wildfires are fast moving, fueled by low humidity and unfavorable wind conditions. Please listen to public service announcement from #greaternaplesfirerescuedistrict #Colliercountysheriffsoffice and #CollierCounty for the most up to date information. Posted by Greater Naples Fire Rescue District on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

What other people are reading right now: