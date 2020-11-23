Here's how many people moved to Florida during the pandemic

FLORIDA, USA — Florida's Office of Economic and Demographic Research recently released data on the number of people moving to Florida.
The office reports 387,479 people moved to the Sunshine State between April 1, 2019, and April 1, 2020. That number is slightly higher than they predicted back in July.
While that is great for Florida, officials expect that to drop this next year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The state expects an increase of just 1.38 percent this year, compared to 1.93 percent last year.
Over the next five years, the state expects to add an average of 303,264 per year. That equals 831 new residents every day.
