A group of cows got loose Thursday morning on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The sheriff's office said around 8:20 a.m., a semi-tractor trailer full of cattle crashed and tipped over on I-75 just south of the turnpike. Several cows could be seen roaming the highway.

The crash briefly shut down both directions of the highway. Traffic was able to squeeze by the southbound lane just after 11 a.m. but troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol said crews were still working to clear the debris around 12:30 p.m.

No injuries were immediately reported, according to the sheriff's office.

