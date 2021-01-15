DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears resigns due to health issues

In his farewell, Beshears called himself Gov. DeSantis' "biggest fan" and said he will continue to support the governor in all his endeavors.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears has handed his letter of resignation to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The department's top official said he has been experiencing health issues for the past two months and that "it is in the best interest of my health, my family and the Department that I focus my full attention on getting well."

Beshears thanked the governor for the opportunity, calling his time as secretary both an honor and a privilege.

"I am proud to have worked under your leadership to remove barriers on employment and increase opportunity for Floridians," he added.

In his farewell, Beshears called himself Gov. DeSantis' "biggest fan" and said he will continue to support the governor in all his endeavors.

