DeSantis announces $481 million in awards for water quality projects across Florida

The projects will help reduce the total amount of nitrogen in Florida's waterways by more than 700,000 pounds per year, the state says.

More than 100 projects aimed at improving water quality across Florida have been awarded a large sum of money by the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office has announced.

The 103 wastewater and springs projects will receive $481 million and will help reduce the total amount of nitrogen in Florida's waterways by more than 700,000 pounds per year, the governor's office says.

"These awards are going to make a big difference for our world-renowned springs and water quality all throughout the state of Florida," DeSantis said in a statement. "Florida’s water resources are what our economy runs on – they are an economic driver, but even apart from that, our environment is really integral to what these communities are all about."

A majority of the money, around $394 million, will be used on wastewater treatment improvements. That includes converting septic tanks to sewer systems and upgrading treatment facilities.

$67 million will go to conserving land in order to protect Florida's springs. The remaining $20 million will be used to improve wastewater facilities in rural and financially disadvantaged communities.