Gov. DeSantis extends order preventing business shutdowns and fines for local mask ordinance violations

The order extends a Sept. 25 order related to moving the state into Phase 3 of reopening.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended an order from September that prevents economic shutdowns and suspends the collection of fines for violations of local pandemic ordinances.

The extension was issued Tuesday and is set to last as long as Florida is under a state of emergency amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sept. 25 order states that coronavirus-related ordinance "may prevent an individual from working or from operating a business." The order also details Phase 3 guidelines for restaurants and prevents local governments from keeping restaurants operating below 50-percent indoor capacity.

"The State of Florida continues to suffer economic harm as a result of COVID19 related closures, exacerbating the impacts of the State of Emergency, and Floridians should not be prohibited by local governments from working or operating a business," the extension reads in part.

While the September order doesn't specify mask ordinances, it does suspend the collection of fines and penalties related to coronavirus ordinance violations.

What other people are reading right now: