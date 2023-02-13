DeSantis, legislative leaders speak in Naples

State lawmakers wrapped up a special session last week, passing bills in support of state control over Disney's special district, migrant flights and more.

NAPLES, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday morning with state legislative leaders following last week's special session.

The governor is expected to speak around 10 a.m. at Florida SouthWestern State College with Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner, according to a statement from his office.

It did not detail what the governor would be discussing.

DeSantis will soon take control of Walt Disney World's self-governing district after Senate Republicans approved a bill Friday punishing the company over its opposition to the "Parental Rights in Education" law.

The legislation, which now awaits the governor's signature, would require DeSantis to appoint a five-member board to oversee the government services it provides in the company's sprawling properties in Florida.

The vote on the Disney bill ended a special legislative session focused on the conservative agenda of a governor who has leveraged political tensions on gender identity, sexual orientation and immigration to become a national GOP star and potential White House contender.

The session itself, which was hastily called and completed, also signaled DeSantis' willingness to leverage the Republican supermajority in the statehouse to accomplish his political goals, a strategy he will continue in the coming months ahead of his expected presidential candidacy.

The Disney district takeover was initiated last year when Disney publicly opposed “Don’t Say Gay,” which bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and lessons deemed not age-appropriate.