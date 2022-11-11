DeSantis visits Wilbur-by-the-Sea, where homes collapsed into the ocean during Nicole

The governor said he directed the Department of Environmental Protection to use $20 million for emergency sand replacement in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Nicole battered Florida's east coast last week, leaving communities devastated as homes and buildings collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean. Now, Gov. Ron DeSantis is working with state and local officials to create a response and recovery plan.

The governor visited Volusia County on Friday where beachside homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea were washed away by storm surge from the Category 1 hurricane.

Dozens of homes and buildings along the beach were deemed structurally unsafe even before the storm rolled in, according to a video posted Wednesday by Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. At least six beachside homes collapsed but no injuries were reported.

In another video posted by the sheriff's office, neighbors and deputies stepped in to help homeowner Nina Lavigna salvage what was left of her home. They can be seen carrying photos, artwork and photos from the rubble.

Lavigna has lived in the home for more than 30 years since her husband passed, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.

“Thirty-three years of memorabilia, things that I got from my mother before she passed away and my aunt,” she told the news outlet. “I came back to get my photos, my wedding pictures of my husband, and things that I don’t even know I was trying to get, you just want to save everything. I accumulated these things to save them for the family."

Lavigna reportedly spotted DeSantis as he assessed the damage and pleaded with him to help local residents and rebuild the seawall along the beach.

Neighbors helping neighbors! Today in Wilbur-by-the-Sea, we met Ms. Nina Lavigna, whose home collapsed. It didn't take long for neighbors to show up to help salvage what's left. Our team @SheriffChitwood, @SenTomWright & Rep. @Tramont_Chase met some incredible people today. pic.twitter.com/QkFG9iPtRC — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 10, 2022

As part of the response plan, DeSantis said he directed the Department of Environmental Protection to use $20 million for emergency sand replacement.

"Florida’s Atlantic Coast has been hit hard by 2 storms in less than 2 months. Dozens of buildings have been condemned or destroyed by erosion," the governor wrote. "We are committed to restoring our communities and beaches."