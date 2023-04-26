x
Disney sues DeSantis over theme park takeover

The suit was filed minutes after a Disney World oversight board appointed by DeSantis voted to void a deal that placed theme park decisions in the company's hands.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday over the Republican's takeover of its theme park district, alleging the governor waged a "targeted campaign of government retaliation" after the company opposed the state's controversial Parental Rights in Education law — dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by critics.  

The suit was filed minutes after a Disney World oversight board appointed by DeSantis voted to void a deal that placed theme park design and construction decisions in the company's hands.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

