LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Our flag is still there.

Walt Disney World has been closed for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, but essential cast members and security are still on site. And, the flag ceremony still happens daily.

The park shared some rare photos of an empty Town Square and Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom as the security team was raising the flag for the day.

"Continuing that tradition is a reminder of the gratitude Americans have for veterans and active-duty military service members around the world," Disney Parks said.

Disney World Resort President Josh D'Amaro is the one who snapped the picture and shared a video of the ceremony.

“While our world looks very different today, one thing endures…the American flag still flies over Walt Disney World," D'Amaro said. "I’m inspired how our Security Cast Members continue to raise it each and every morning at Magic Kingdom while they are on duty protecting the magic. It’s a symbol that we’re still here and will not falter. I hope this inspires you as well. We will be back."

Over at Disneyland in California, President Rebeca Campbell shared a photo of a lamp still lit in the window of Walt Disney's apartment. The apartment sits above the Disneyland Fire Dept.

"Even in a world filled with so much uncertainty, that light still shines, bright as ever," she said.

