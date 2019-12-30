ORLANDO, Fla. — If you live in Florida, Disney World has a deal for you.

Beginning Jan. 2, Florida residents can buy 3-day and 4-day "Discover Disney Tickets." Those tickets can be used any time through June 30. Yes, that's right -- there aren't any blackout dates.

The price tag? A 3-day ticket will cost you $175 plus tax. And, you'll be able to go to one Disney park per day.

For just $20 more, you get a fourth day. That would bring the total to $195 plus tax. In other words, that's four days for just $49 per day.

If you really want to do more than one park in a day, there's also an option to upgrade to a "Park Hopper" pass.

"All tickets and options are nontransferable and nonrefundable and exclude activities/events separately priced," Disney says.

The tickets are on sale through June 27. Click here to learn more.

