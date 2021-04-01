Disney World's Jungle Cruise gets a makeover

Disney is reimagining the controversial "Trader Sam" character three months after announcing it would remove "negative depictions of native people" from its parks.

ORLANDO, Fla. — One of the Magic Kingdom's most popular attractions is getting the redesign that many theme park lovers were hoping for.

Disney announced Jungle Cruise will no longer feature the "Trader Sam" animatronic at the end of the ride. The news comes three months after Disney announced it would remove "negative depictions of native people" from its parks.

But Trader Sam's name is not disappearing entirely. In a blog post, the Imagineers announced the addition of Trader Sam's Lost and Found Gift Shop. It will contain items purportedly found by the jungle animals and put up for sale.

"After all, all the best rides end with a gift shop, right?" Disney's post said.

The events leading up to Jungle Cruise's new final scene are still a mystery. They'll be revealed when the Gift Shop makes its debut later this year.

The Jungle Cruise is getting ready to ‘set sale’ with help from an old friend! Check out this new scene just revealed today, coming to @Disneyland Resort and @WaltDisneyWorld Resort later this year. Get the word on the stream here: https://t.co/dmE8P4XYa1 pic.twitter.com/2vBFxmWfVN — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 26, 2021

Jungle Cruise is not the only Walt Disney World ride being retooled due to backlash over its image. Last June, Disney announced a makeover for Splash Mountain, to remove references to the controversial 1946 film "Song of the South." It will now be themed for "The Princess and the Frog."