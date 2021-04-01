Disney World's Jungle Cruise gets a makeover

ORLANDO, Fla. — One of the Magic Kingdom's most popular attractions is getting the redesign that many theme park lovers were hoping for.
Disney announced Jungle Cruise will no longer feature the "Trader Sam" animatronic at the end of the ride. The news comes three months after Disney announced it would remove "negative depictions of native people" from its parks.
But Trader Sam's name is not disappearing entirely. In a blog post, the Imagineers announced the addition of Trader Sam's Lost and Found Gift Shop. It will contain items purportedly found by the jungle animals and put up for sale.
"After all, all the best rides end with a gift shop, right?" Disney's post said.
The events leading up to Jungle Cruise's new final scene are still a mystery. They'll be revealed when the Gift Shop makes its debut later this year.
Jungle Cruise is not the only Walt Disney World ride being retooled due to backlash over its image. Last June, Disney announced a makeover for Splash Mountain, to remove references to the controversial 1946 film "Song of the South." It will now be themed for "The Princess and the Frog."
What other people are reading right now:
- Tips to get your resume through applicant tracking systems
- Florida White Castle set to open next week
- USF virologist Dr. Teng weighs in on safety around kids visiting vaccinated grandparents
- Thousands of genetically modified mosquitoes will be released in the Florida Keys this week
- CDC relaxes guidelines for wearing masks outdoors
- Turnout low as Johnson & Johnson vaccine returns in Florida
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter