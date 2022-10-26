Facing threats, LGBTQ center in Orlando cancels 'Drag Queen Story Hour'

“We take these threats very seriously and would not want to endanger or expose children and their parents and guardians to bigotry and hate," The Center posted.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The LGBT+ Center Orlando has canceled a “Drag Queen Story Hour" event due to threats from hate groups, center officials said.

“We take these threats very seriously and would not want to endanger or expose children and their parents and guardians to bigotry and hate," The Center posted Monday on Facebook.

The decision by the LGBTQ center in Florida came days after about 200 protesters and counter-protesters threw rocks and smoke grenades at each other outside a drag queen story time event at an Oregon pub. Police say some in the crowd in Eugene had semi-automatic rifles.

The Drag Queen Story Hour, a national project conceived as a means to educate and entertain children by appealing to their imaginations, has generated social media backlash from opponents who claim they want to protect children. As part of Drag Queen Story Hour’s programming, drag queens read to children and their parents at libraries, bookstores, fairs, parks and other public spaces.

Back in July, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis filed a complaint after a viral video showed kids at a drag show in Miami.

Throughout the documents obtained by 10 Tampa Bay, the complaint repeatedly drew comparisons between the drag show and strip club performances, suggesting it constitutes lewd activity warranting revocation of the restaurant's license.

State investigators apparently attended three "Drag Brunch" shows on July 9, 17 and 23, according to the complaint, and also cite several videos posted to social media recorded at the restaurant during prior performances, with screenshots attached.

In one instance detailed in the complaint during the July 23 visit, a state investigator claims to have witnessed a young child "between the ages of 10 and 12... turning away in her seat as a performer climbed on the back of the child's bench, squatted, and gyrated."

“Having kids involved in this is wrong,” DeSantis said of the video and investigation during a Wednesday press conference on an unrelated topic.

DeSantis – who has promoted Florida as "the freest state" where every parent should have the right to choose what is best for their child – said parents choosing to take their children to a drag show is part of a “disturbing trend in our society” to sexualize kids.

“You protect children, you do not expose them to things that are inappropriate,” DeSantis said.

Others have criticized the governor, arguing his attacks are only geared toward LGBTQ+ content.

“Meanwhile no commentary from the Governor on bringing kids to Hooters,” tweeted Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando.