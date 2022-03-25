FBI: $15,000 reward offered for Florida man wanted on Capitol riot charges

The FBI says they have been searching for Jonathan Pollock since summer 2021.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story.

A $15,000 reward is being offered for a 23-year-old Lakeland man accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

In a press release, the FBI's Tampa Field Office says the reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Jonathan Daniel Pollock.

The FBI says Pollock faces federal charges connected to the attack that took place on Jan. 6, 2021.

Pollock is accused of assaulting multiple police officers with a deadly weapon. A federal warrant for his arrest was issued on June 25, 2021.

"We've been trying to locate Mr. Pollock since last summer," FBI Tampa Acting Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani said in a statement. "The allegations against him aren't going away and must be dealt with. The FBI is patient but determined to bring justice to those responsible for the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6."

The FBI says agents believe Pollock has friends and family throughout central and north Florida, as well as in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Agents say he is a welder and ironworker by trade and may be working this or similar construction jobs.

The FBI says Pollock is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Pollock's whereabouts you're asked to contact the nearest FBI field office, U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

You can call the FBI Tampa Field Office 24/7 at 813-253-1000. You can also submit tips online here. Information you provide to the FBI can remain anonymous.