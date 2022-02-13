Flags to be flown at half-staff for lives lost in Parkland shooting

Gov. Ron DeSantis asks for all Floridians to pause for a moment of silence at 3 p.m. Monday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida government buildings, parks and other facilities will fly their flags at half-staff in honor of the 14 students and three staff members killed in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said in his proclamation Monday's fourth-anniversary observance will "honor the memory of the innocent Floridians lost on that tragic day” at the Parkland school.

“We continue to convey our deepest sympathies to the families, loved ones and Parkland community for their loss,” he said, The Associated Press reports.

DeSantis asks for all Floridians to pause for a moment of silence at 3 p.m. Monday, according to AP.

Those killed in the attack were students Alyssa Alhadeff, Martin Duque, Nicholas Dworet, Jaime Guttenberg, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.

Teacher Scott Beigel, athletic director Chris Hixon and assistant football coach and security guard Aaron Feis were also killed in the shooting.

Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty in October to the 2018 killings and is now set to have a penalty trial in April.