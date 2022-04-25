Watch: Florida deputies capture alligator discovered on doorstep

Authorities say the alligator was eventually removed from the residential area.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Knock knock!

An alligator was recently discovered on the doorstep of a home in a Florida neighborhood, prompting some assistance from law enforcement.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of an "animal problem" Sunday evening. That problem was of the gator variety.

Deputies say they showed up at the house and discovered the alligator lurking around the doorstep of a home. Video captured by authorities show the gator chomping at the bits to get inside before eventually turning away.

It's important to note that Florida is in the midst of alligator mating season. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says gator courtship begins in early April before mating starts in May and June. Gators become sexually mature when they reach seven feet in length, FWC says. But, females can reach sexual maturity at six feet.

Alligators are aggressive during this time of year but don't worry. The reptiles rarely attack humans.

In general, alligators are not too keen on hanging out around people. They will actually try to avoid you entirely unless they’re hungry and have been fed by humans before.

Of course, though, there have been fatalities from alligator attacks in Florida — 16, to be exact, between 1999 and 2019. All these attacks vary in terms of the size of the gator and the size of the human. However, one of the most common factors is how these attacks happen. Most occur when humans swim in their environment.

If you’re out in the Florida wilderness, avoid those swampy banks where alligators like to hang out. You also may want to avoid swimming in murky water.