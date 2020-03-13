MIAMI — Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum says he did not use methamphetamines -- despite media reports suggesting he was linked to other people involved in some sort of "crystal meth incident."

Television station WPLG reported Gillum was with two other men at a hotel when Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the room just before 1 a.m. Friday.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel says first responders treated one man for a possible drug overdose. According to the newspaper, police found Gillum vomiting in the bathroom nearby.

WPLG reports officers found three bags, suspected of containing drugs, inside the hotel room. The bags were taken as evidence.

In a statement, sent to 10News, Gillum said he was in Miami for a wedding when emergency workers were called to help one of his friends.

"While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines," Gillum said. "I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement."



The former candidate said he was thankful for the Miami Beach EMS workers who responded Friday morning.

"I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time," Gillum added.

As of Friday afternoon, there was no word on if anybody in the room would face charges.

