Florida Blue Alert issued for man last seen in Taylor County

FDLE says Gregory Miedema could be driving a 2000 gold Chrysler Sebring with Florida tag Y78TKU.

PERRY, Fla — Have you seen Gregory Miedema?

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Blue Alert for Miedema, 33, last seen near U.S.-19 South Deer Run Road in Perry, Florida.

He is described as 5-feet, 8-inches, with brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs around 165 pounds.

Miedema could be wearing a dark-colored tank top. Authorities believe he is driving a 2000 gold Chrysler Sebring with Florida tag Y78TKU. The car has a dark-colored convertible top, officials say.

If you come across Miedema, FDLE says do not approach him, call 911 instead. You can also call the Taylor County Sheriff's Office at 850-584-2429.

A Florida Blue Alert is issued when a law enforcement officer is killed, seriously injured or missing in the line of duty and there's still an imminent threat to the public.