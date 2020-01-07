Sheriff: 9-year-old girl dies in head-on crash

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida girl is dead following a head-on crash.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Monday evening in Loxahatchee. Deputies said a woman driving on State Road 7 extension veered into the oncoming lane hitting an SUV head-on.
The woman and her 9-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital, where the child later died. The woman suffered minor injuries. The man in the other vehicle was also hospitalized with serious injuries.
No charges were immediately reported.