Florida education leaders to workshop enforcement of Parental Rights in Education law

The law is set to take effect on Friday, though certain elements of it are still being discussed.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's controversial "Parental Rights in Education" law — known by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" law — is set to take effect on Friday. But, specific details of the legislation are still being workshopped by the state's education leaders.

The legislation, which has been a topic of debate throughout the country, bars educators from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity to students in kindergarten through third grade. It gives school districts the power to ban such topics beyond third grade if leaders deem them not age or developmentally appropriate.

The law also spells out new levels of parental authority over what happens in the classroom. For instance, schools will be required to notify parents if educators noticed any major changes in their child's health or welfare.

Under the legislation, parents are allowed to sue the school if they think procedures infringe on their rights to raise their own child.

Another way parents can resolve issues with the school is through a hearing before a special magistrate — the topic of the June 29 workshop being held by the Florida Department of Education.

On Wednesday, state education leaders will meet to discuss a rule related to the special magistrate process.

"The purpose of this rule development is to craft a rule describing the process for a parent to request the appointment of a special magistrate when a parent’s concern for his child’s welfare under the provisions of s. 1001.42(8)(c), F.S., have not been satisfactorily resolved at the local level by the school principal or by the school district," a notice about the meeting said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has shown support for the divisive legislation since it was introduced.

"At the end of the day, you know, my goal is to educate kids on the subjects —math, reading, science — all the things that are so important," the governor said during a February press conference. "I don’t want the schools to kind of be a playground for ideological disputes or to try to inject."