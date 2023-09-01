Florida to receive up to $58M in federal funding for rail infrastructure and safety program

Funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law would go toward improving railroads, bridges and rail safety measures among others.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration is investing more than $1.4 billion from President Biden's Infrastructure Law into projects that improve rail transit in 35 states. Florida is one of those states, and it stands to receive up to $58 million in federal funds to update its rail infrastructure.

"We are making historic investments in rail, which means fewer accidents and delays, faster travel times, and lower shipping costs for the American people,” USDOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a press release. “These projects will make American rail safer, more reliable, and more resilient, delivering tangible benefits to dozens of communities where railroads are located, and strengthening supply chains for the entire country.”

According to a list of projects released by USDOT, Florida will receive funding for five rail projects throughout the state:

1. Florida Panhandle Rail Resiliency and Connectivity Project (Up to $23,198,945) - Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad, LLC

This project would upgrade several rail tracks and bridges along with other improvements to FGA's 100-mile mainline through the panhandle. The improvements are meant to help FGA operate more safely and at a higher capacity, even in areas affected by hurricanes and other extreme weather. FGA will provide a 30 percent non-federal match in funds.

2. A Comprehensive Approach to Promoting Railroading Careers and Developing the Current Rail Industry Workforce (Up to $17,073,949) - University of South Florida

This project would help develop and expand the workforce in the rail industry by reaching out to students, offering internship programs for railroad workers and researchers, and launching training programs for the workforce including programs for new and emerging technologies. The program is meant to address labor shortages brought on by an aging workforce and a shortage of appropriately skilled workers. USF will join multiple other universities and ENSCO, Inc. to contribute a 23 percent non-federal match in funds.

3. Southwest Florida Rail Corridor Enhancement for Growth Project (Up to $9,600,000) - Seminole Gulf Railway

This project would develop and build track improvements for a 12-mile stretch of Seminole Gulf Railway's rail corridor. The improvements are meant to boost travel speeds and load-carrying capacities in trains that travel along the corridor while reducing the cost of maintenance and track repairs. Seminole Gulf Railway will provide a 20 percent non-federal match in funds.

4. Central Florida Rail Corridor Crossings and Trespassing Safety Improvements Project (Up to $6,928,241) - Florida Department of Transportation

This project would help design and build improvements to roughly 110 railroad crossings throughout Florida. This includes signs, pavement markings, traffic signals, and trespassing prevention tools. The project is meant to improve pedestrian and driver safety at the crossings. The Florida Department of Transportation will provide a 50 percent match in state funding.

5. Trespassing Identification and Classification System Project (Up to $1,648,000) - Brightline Trains Florida, LLC