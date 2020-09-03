TAMPA, Fla. — Florida gas prices should get even lower this week, and AAA seems to think it could dip below $2 a gallon.

AAA says crude and gasoline futures prices were sent into a tail-spin overnight, hitting lows that haven't been seen since 2016.

Just two weeks ago, the price of crude traded for more than $53 per barrel. Sunday night, it was around $33 a barrel. Coronavirus concerns have led to lower demand for gas and jet fuel.

"At the rate fuel prices are falling on the stock market, Florida drivers could easily begin seeing sub-$2 gasoline this week," AAA spokesperson Mark said. "The only potential upward pressure on pump prices is spring maintenance season. If the state average eventually drops below $2 per gallon, it would be the first time in four years. How long this holds or how low prices go will rely on where stock market prices go from here."

Sunday's state average of $2.28 per gallon is 7 cents per gallon less than a week ago, and the lowest daily average price since February 2019.

The state average has fallen 11 cents in the past 11 days.

You are currently paying 19 cents per gallon less than this time last year.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.44), Gainesville ($2.40), Panama City ($2.37)

metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.44), Gainesville ($2.40), Panama City ($2.37) Least expensive metro markets – Orlando ($2.18), Jacksonville ($2.19), The Villages ($2.20)



Tampa Bay area average:

Pinellas $2.21

Hillsborough $2.21

Manatee $2.23

Hernando $2.24

Polk $2.25

Sarasota $2.27

Citrus $2.28

