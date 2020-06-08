Florida Gov. DeSantis rescinds travel restrictions for those coming from NY, NJ and Connecticut

The travel restrictions for those coming from the Tri-State area have been in effect since late March because of the pandemic.

For more than four months, travelers coming to Florida from the Tri-State Area – New York, New Jersey and Connecticut – have had to self-quarantine for 14 days upon entering the state.

Now, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order rescinding the previous orders on those travel restrictions.

The executive order issued Aug. 5 includes two sections. The first updates and changes previous orders related to employee screening at restaurants during the pandemic.

The second section is short and does not spell out the cancellation of the travel restrictions, but rather says "Section 3 of Executive Order 20-139...is rescinded."

That executive order is the implementation of Phase Two of the state's "Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step Plan" for reopening Florida. The third section of that order extends Executive Orders 20-80 and 20-82 – which directed anyone traveling to Florida from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

Those travel restrictions have been in place since March 23.

