Florida poised to pass 6-week abortion ban, House could vote next week

The bill passed the state Senate earlier in the week.

TAMPA, Fla. — As soon as next week, lawmakers in Florida could approve a bill that would further restrict most abortions from 15 weeks to six weeks.

The state Senate approved the bill earlier in the week and Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled his support for it.

While abortion rights activists anticipated the move after the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year, they're still pushing back.

A group of about two dozen protesters gathered in downtown Tampa on Saturday to voice opposition against the bill.

"We want to defend reproductive rights. We want to fight for women's rights," Valentina Beron of the Tampa Bay Community Action Committee said. "Abortion is access to healthcare."

Criticism of the GOP was heightened after the arrest and release of Florida Democratic Chair Nikki Fried and Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book on Monday evening.

They were part of a group protesting in Tallahassee after the bill received Senate approval.

Republicans in favor, however, argue the bill is about protecting human life.

"Bodily autonomy should not give a person permission to kill a human being," Senate sponsor Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, said.

That sentiment was also shared in St. Pete on Thursday after opposition from anti-abortion activists to the city council's proposal that would allocate $50,000 from the general fund to the nonprofit Tampa Bay Abortion Fund.

The funds would help Floridians more than 15 weeks pregnant with travel-related expenses and aftercare options among other choices.

However, the council voted against it 6-2.

With the abortion bill poised to pass the Florida House, abortion rights activists like Beron worry about its impact but promise to continue protesting.

"We will go to as many of these legislative proceedings to make sure that this stops happening," Beron said.

Under the bill, lawmakers state there would be exceptions for abortions which include saving a woman's life or up to 15 weeks or if rape or incest causes pregnancy.