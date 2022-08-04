Caught on cam: Sharks coming dangerously close to beach shore in Jacksonville

The sharks were feeding on baitfish, according to the Instagram post.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Going to the beach for most people is usually a good time, however, the excitement can sometimes attract dangerous visitors.

Instagram user @karaskonieczny captured on video over the weekend sharks coming remarkably close to the Neptune Beach shore in Jacksonville.

According to her post, the sharks were feeding on baitfish.

"There was a little excitement this weekend...I caught a glimpse of few sharks feeding on baitfish close to shore in Neptune Beach Florida," the post read.

Beyond being some of the best hunters in the ocean, thanks to their incredible sense of smell, hearing and eyesight, sharks can also detect when a hurricane is approaching.

Putting it simply, tropical systems are areas of low pressure. The lower the pressure, the stronger the storm. Hurricane-force winds on the surface can create unfavorable, if not deadly, conditions for marine life – including sharks – beneath the surface.

Sharks and other fish have a system of organs called the lateral line system. It runs along the sides of their bodies, allowing them to sense vibrations and pressure – yes, pressure.

A 2001 Mote Marine Laboratory study found blacktip sharks left shallow water nurseries and headed to deeper, safer waters ahead of a rapid drop in pressure that preceded Tropical Storm Gabrielle, which made landfall in Sarasota County.