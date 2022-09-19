Florida man, 20, dies following snorkeling trip in Keys

The Boynton Beach man lost consciousness in the water, according to the sheriff's office.

ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man from Boynton Beach died following a snorkeling trip Friday off the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Harry Jeanniton lost consciousness and was seen struggling just before 1:30 p.m. in the water on Aligator Reef off Islamorada, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

A good Samaritan was able to pick him up and take him toward a nearby marina but was met by the Coast Guard about halfway. Deputies say paramedics then took Jeanniton to a hospital in Tavernier, where he was pronounced dead.

Autopsy results are pending to determine an exact cause of death. It's believed foul play isn't a contributing factor.