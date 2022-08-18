Florida family struck by lightning: Mother dies, child and dog 'doing fine'

The strike happened about 15 miles outside of Orlando.

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A lightning strike killed a woman and injured her child as the family waited outside of a school Thursday afternoon, according to WKMG-TV.

The TV station reports the two were waiting for another child to get out of school when the lightning occurred. Officers responded around 2:20 p.m. to the area of Trotwood Park on multiple calls about the strike, the Winter Springs Police Department said in a statement.

"It appears that lightning hit a nearby tree, energizing the area and striking the victims," said police, adding that a dog was also injured.

WKMG reported that an 18-year-old woman was also hurt during the strike. She originally said she was fine; however, later called to be taken to a hospital.

Police say the child and dog were seen by medical professionals and were doing fine.

The Seminole County Public Schools released a statement about the incident on its Facebook page. It reads:

"This afternoon one of our Seminole County Public Schools’ students from Keeth Elementary and a member of their family were involved in a weather-related event. Shortly after the scheduled start of dismissal, a rapidly developing storm resulted in the immediate suspension of dismissal procedures. Unfortunately, the Keeth Elementary Cougar and their parent were struck by lightning at/near Trotwood Park. Emergency responders transported both the student and parent for treatment.

"Seminole County Public Schools and Keeth Elementary School remain committed to the safety and security of all students and will continue to take safety precautions in the event of inclement weather. Additional counselors will be on campus to support students and/or staff impacted by this event. Our thoughts are with the families, students, and staff."

According to ABC News, this death brings the total number of lightning-related fatalities in the United States so far this year to 14 people.