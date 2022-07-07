Retired teacher wins $1 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that a retired school teacher won $1 million from a scratch-off game.
Mary Ann Dupuis, 68, of Fort Pierce, bought her Gold Rush Limited scratch-off ticket from a Publix located in Port Saint Lucie, the Florida Lottery said in a statement.
She chose to receive her funds as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.
The retired school teacher isn't the only one cashing in on her luck. Back in June, Kaylin Guerrero of Tampa, 27, won more than $5 million dollars from the same scratch-off game.
Guerrero purchased her Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game ticket from A Plus H on Gunn Highway in Tampa, the Florida Lottery said in a statement.
The $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65, the Florida Lottery said.