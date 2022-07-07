Retired teacher wins $1 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off

The Florida Lottery explained that Mary Ann Dupuis chose to receive her funds as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that a retired school teacher won $1 million from a scratch-off game.

Mary Ann Dupuis, 68, of Fort Pierce, bought her Gold Rush Limited scratch-off ticket from a Publix located in Port Saint Lucie, the Florida Lottery said in a statement.

She chose to receive her funds as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

The retired school teacher isn't the only one cashing in on her luck. Back in June, Kaylin Guerrero of Tampa, 27, won more than $5 million dollars from the same scratch-off game.

Guerrero purchased her Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game ticket from A Plus H on Gunn Highway in Tampa, the Florida Lottery said in a statement.