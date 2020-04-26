WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man ended up in handcuffs Wednesday over something most people struggle with periodically-- wanting to go to work.

But, according to deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Richard Hamilton took it too far, calling in a false bomb threat to get out of doing so.

Deputies say they responded to the threat at a water plant in the 11000 block of Wellington Trace, after it was called into 911. Once there, the sheriff's office began evacuating more than 20 people from the plant, according to an arrest report.

That's when they say a supervisor pointed out Hamilton to deputies.

According to deputies, when they first spoke with Hamilton, he originally said he had lost his phone. But, after being read his rights, he admitted to making the call.

"Richard stated that there was no bomb and that he made the threats after having a bad day and wanting to get out of work," the sheriff's office wrote in a report.

To be sure, the sheriff's office said the bomb squad, bomb dogs and drones were brought in to search Hamilton's car and the surrounding area. No bomb was found.

Hamilton was arrested and charged with one count of a fake report of a bomb, arson, weapon of mass destruction of public property. His bond was set at $10,000, and he has since posted it.

RELATED: Don’t drive on the beach! Man accused of hitting the gas on the sand

RELATED: Florida man encases himself in concrete outside governor's mansion

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter