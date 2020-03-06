Florida man accused of flashing a marshal's badge at protesters, but he's not an officer

John Mobley Jr. is charged with false impersonation of a federal officer. He's been convicted twice before on similar charges.

ORLANDO, Fla. — As protesters passed John Mobley Jr.'s car Sunday, he allegedly got out and waved what appeared to be a law enforcement badge, saying something to the effect of, "Do you want to go to jail?"

Federal officials said a protester saw what was happening and said, "He's a marshal!"

Actually, the Justice Department said he isn't.

Court documents show Mobley was arrested and charged with one count of false impersonation of an officer of the United States. If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison.

But it's not the first time the 32-year-old has been charged with officer impersonation, with incidents in March 2009 and August 2016, according to the complaint.

Orlando Police Department officers eventually caught up to Mobley among the crowd of protesters after someone reported seeing a firearm in his waistband. Police questioned the accused wannabe officer and found the firearm actually was a BB gun disguised as a Glock.

The court filing said Mobley also had a silver set of metal handcuffs and a silver badge with the words "United States Marshal" on the front.

"It's just a BB gun," Mobley allegedly told the Orlando officers when they told him it's probably not a good idea to appear like law enforcement. "I just wanted to look like you guys.

"I just wanted to help."

The court filing shows, since 2002, Mobley also has been convicted of grand theft, burglary, resisting an officer and possession of a weapon or ammo.

