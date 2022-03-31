Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 2 missing teens

They haven't been seen since March 26.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for two Fort Myers teens, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Ashton Lyons-Bell, 16, and Arriana Robles, 17, were last seen on March 26 in the area of Edison Avenue and Prince Street in Fort Myers.

Lyons-Bell was last seen wearing a black hoodie with "HS Rifle Team JROTC" on it, blue jeans and black and white "Jordan" sneakers. Lyons-Bell is described as 5-foot, 6-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He may have a shaved head, FDLE said.

Robles was last seen wearing a black shirt, a blue zip-up hoodie, black pants and black "Nike" slides and black socks. She is described as being 5-foot, 2-inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

FDLE says she may be wearing glasses and may have a septum nose ring. She has short, curly hair and a tattoo of a heart on her left hip.